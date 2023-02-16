KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs can keep the Super Bowl LVII Celebration going with a new release from J. Rieger & Co.

The company released its world championship edition Premium Wheat Vodka.

The vodka comes in a commemorative 2022 World Championship bottle with a special championship label with a Chiefs logo.

“We were all watching the game on Sunday in anticipation of a Chiefs victory,” Nathan Perry, J. Rieger & Co. Master Distiller, said. “We got ready to bottle this batch as soon as the clock ticked 0:00. Our experienced distilling and packaging teams took on the challenge, and we’re proud to say that this is available on shelves now, less than three days after the final whistle blew

Chiefs fans can find the spirit in 750 mL bottles at Kansas and Missouri retailers, and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery.

The company celebrated last two years of playoffs with a Red Kingdom whiskey cocktail. In 2021, the distillery sold more than 1,200 bottles of the cocktail, and poured thousands more in its bar.

Red Kingdom Cocktail is only available at the distillery.