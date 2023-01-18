While we may be in the middle of what is considered “dry January,” Wine Enthusiast magazine is making suggestions on places to add to your future must-visit lists, and a Kansas City spot is included as one to explore.

In the publication’s listing of eight watering holes deemed bucket-list-worthy around the world, J. Rieger & Co. in Kansas City rounds out the list.

The magazine said that all eight stops are “memorable drinking experiences you won’t find anywhere else.”

Wine Enthusiast referred to Rieger as “most young-at-heart.” The other bars included are located in Nevada, Tennessee, Utah, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and Utah.

While described as “young-at-heart,” that magazine does indicate that the brand’s revival and the expansion of its 2700 Guinotte Ave. location, which was completed in 2019, are worth a visit.

