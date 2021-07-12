Jackson County to spend $7M on site to build new detention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Legislature approved more than $7 million to buy property to build a new detention center.

The Heart Village Mobile Home park is currently located on the property at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway. Nearly 100 people live at the park that dates back to the 1970s.

The legislature said the site meets all of the criteria consultants said were needed for a new Jackson County Detention Center. Those requirements incude:

At least 50 acres

Travel time distance of 20-30 minutes from both county courthouses and Truman Medical Centers

Ease of highway or arterial access and other forms of transportation including the bus line and transit opportunities

Surrounding area deemed safe and visible

Efficient and cost-effective facility operations

People living at the mobile home park will be offered compensation packages to move. The county said it has set aside $240,000 in relocation costs and plans to give $5,000 to residents to cover other expenses.

“Before today, we couldn’t directly contact the residents of the community,” Frank White, Jr., Jackson County Executive, said. “But now that we have completed this step, it allows us to reach out immediately to discuss our plans to take care of them appropriately, fairly and respectfully, which is my top priority. The County will be meeting and communicating directly with the residents in the coming days.”

County Administrator Troy Schulte with overseeing the relocation efforts.

The relocation will be managed by an individual third-party to ensure a fair process. The county expects to have additional details presented to the Legislature for approval within the next 30 days.