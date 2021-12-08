Jackson County waives fees, encourages online property tax payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a little bit of good news for Jackson County property owners who dread opening their property tax bills.

The county said it will waive online convenience and electronic check fees for the second year. The county said it made the decision to encourage people to utilize the online option. Leaders say not only is it a safer option, there is also currently limited staffing at both county courthouses. The fewer people working may also lead to longer lines for people hoping to pay property bills in person.

All fees will be waived through Dec. 31. 2021, which is also when payments are due.

Making the payment online means you’ll save a $2 convenience fee and a $1.25 electronic check fee. Online credit card payments will still be charged a 2.75% fee.

How to pay Jackson County property taxes online:

Visit the county’s payment website

Create an account or continue as guest

Link account and search by name, address or property account number

View and pay your bills

Print or digitally store your receipts

Drop off payment

Exterior drop boxes for property tax payments are located at the west door of the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City and at the south door of the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.

Mail payment

You can also mail your payment to the address provided on the bill. Payments must be received or postmarked by Dec. 31, to avoid a penalty.