Crews install an artwork titled “Ornithology,” which is a tribute to Charlie Parker, at KCI Airport’s New Terminal. Photo Courtesy: Build KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Expectations are sky high for KCI’s new terminal.

Some of the details will certainly have travelers looking toward the sky.

Late last month, crews added an art installation titled “Ornithology.” The dozen larger-than-life birds in installation are hung from the ceiling and are made from alto saxophones.

Artist Willie Cole says the birds are a tribute to Kansas City native Charlie Parker. Parker was a saxophonist and went by the nickname “Yardbird” or “Bird,” so the tribute is fitting. The installation’s title, Ornithology is also a nod to Parker and his 1946 song with the same name.

The birds were made in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine District with the help of BAC Music, according to Build KCI. The 18th and Vine district is also known for its music and jazz clubs.

Ornithology is just one of many new art installations that will be added to the new KCI Terminal before it opens next year.

KCI Airport participates in the city’s one percent for art program. The city’s ordinance stipulates that one percent of public construction costs be set aside and used for public art.

Build KCI provided the photos of the projects below.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.