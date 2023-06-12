KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What happens when two Kansas City favorites combine in the kitchen? A reimagined option that just may be as good as the original.

Minsky’s Pizza and Joe’s KC are teaming up to recreate the Z-Man sandwich.

The Z-Man is one of the most popular items on the menu at Joe’s KC.

The sandwich includes slow-smoked, thin-sliced, brisket on a toasted Kaiser roll. The sandwich is topped with provolone cheese, Joe’s KC barbecue sauce, and onion rings.

The new twist puts everything fans love about the Z-Man on a Minsky’s pizza crust.

The pizza is topped with sliced brisket, smoked provolone cheese, onion rings, and Joe’s KC sauce.

The Z-Man pizza will be available at all 17 area Minsky’s Pizza locations starting Wednesday, June 14. The pizza is available while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time Minsky’s and Joe’s KC have worked together.

In the past the two have create a barbecue pizza that included slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.

The two restaurants also worked with Boulevard Brewery on an Oktoberfest pizza last year.