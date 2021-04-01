Joe’s Z-Man sandwich goes tropical with King’s Hawaiian twist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pineapple and barbeque sauce? Yum!

King’s Hawaiian is teaming up with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que for a tasty collaboration.

With the Kansas City barbecue joint, King’s Hawaiian is putting a twist on the Z-Man sandwich, which has earned accolades such as being named to Thrillist’s “bucket list of 50 sandwiches across America that you should eat before you die.”

Although the Z-Man started out with slow-smoked beef brisket, provolone cheese and crispy onion rings, the King’s Hawaiian collaboration uses the pork version and swaps out the toasted Kaiser roll for sliced King’s Hawaiian bread. Another addition: chopped pineapple tossed in a sweet and spicy glaze that pairs well with the provolone and crispy onion rings.

The sandwich is available while supplies last from April 1-30 at Joe’s Kansas City locations and nationwide via Goldbelly, an online curated marketplace featuring regional and artisanal foods.