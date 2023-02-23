OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A metro bar plans to take over part of Johnson County.

Craft Putt is teaming up with seven Johnson County craft breweries to sell beer Thursday evening. Customers will have a choice of 24 beers.

Organizers say $1 of every beer sold will benefit the Black Archives of MidAmerica located in Kansas City.

Craft Putt offers customers the option to play Putt Putt golf while enjoying a few beers and food with friends. The business hopes to team up with area breweries to raise money for different charities every month.

Owners say the goal is to support local businesses and local nonprofits at the same time.

“I feel like all of the breweries in Kansas City are really focused on supporting each other supporting local, so it’s just that symbiotic relationship, we’re a bar, we’re not a brewery, but we still support Kansas City breweries,” Jessica Bloom, Craft Putt, said.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.