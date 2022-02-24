OLATHE, Kan. — On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved a final development plan for the first phase of construction at the New Century Commerce Center.

In November, the BOCC approved rezoning more than 500 acres near 159th Street and Clare Road to make way for a new logistics park.

Phase one of the project covers approximately 242 acres in the eastern portion of the property. The first phase will cover the construction of major infrastructure including water main lines, street improvements and sewer improvements. Crews will also construct a new road from 159th Street to serve industrial lots with a connection to Clare Road.

The commerce center will be built out in four phases. The total project area is approximately 850 acres, located to the north and the east of existing airport runways.

Developer VanTrust Real Estate has submitted final development plans for the first two buildings inside the commerce center. Those buildings will total more than 1.4 million square feet and will be located at the corner of 159th Street and Clare Road.

The BOCC is expected to review development plans for the first two buildings in April.

VanTrust is expected to break ground on the $71 million project later this spring.

