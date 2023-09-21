OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Revenue have seized the assets of a Johnson County business for not paying sales tax.

KDOR agents, along with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, executed tax warrants on Wednesday and seized the assets of Metcalf Antique Mall in Overland Park for not paying sales tax totaling $62,866.38.

KDOR said it seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner.

The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted outside.

Now all seized assets will be sold at public auction, and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

KDOR said its policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements.

It’s only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

According to KDOR, customers, employees or others that may have items at the business may contact the agent assigned to this case at 913-942-3090.