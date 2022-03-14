OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A local developer has pitched plans to revamp part of a shopping center in south Overland Park to make way for new apartments near Blue Valley North High School.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend the city council approve a rezone request and preliminary site plan from BK Properties to remove land from the Southglen Center.

If approved by the city council, two lots, including a 52,258-square-foot gym, would be removed from the southern portion of the Southglen Center property to be rezoned for new development. Roughly 134,498 square feet would remain unchanged within the property between eight remaining lots.

The developer is asking to rezone roughly 10 acres of land from a Planned General Business District (CP-2) to include CP-2 and a Planned High-Rise Apartment District (RP-6).

The developer intends to create a new 341-unit apartment complex and a new 19,559-square-foot grocery store in the northeast corner of 121st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex.

Rendering of proposed grocery store.

Rendering of proposed site plan.

The five-story complex will offer a range of units from studio to three-bedroom apartments. Apartment amenities include a pool, clubhouse, cabanas, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, game area, pickleball court and a dog park along the eastern edge of the property. The proposed plan includes 342 garage parking spaces and 141 surface spaces for residents and guests.

The single-story grocery store will be located to the west of the proposed apartment complex and offer 81 parking spaces for customers.

The new development will be accessible from a four-way intersection on Metcalf Avenue, and another access point from 119th Street which will also serve the remaining portion of the Southglen Center.

According to a traffic study submitted with the proposal, the new development is expected to generate roughly 945 additional daily trips compared to the existing gym.