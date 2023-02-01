Bristol Seafood Grill, located at 5400 W. 119th St. in Leawood (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Kansas City has a new favorite for a special date night, according to OpenTable.

The San Francisco-based online reservation service released its annual list of the top 100 romantic restaurants, which span 27 states in 2023.

Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th St. in Leawood, is the only area restaurant to score the coveted recommendation from OpenTable.

The upscale seafood restaurant, which serves entrees like jumbo lump crab cakes, maple plank roasted salmon and seafood mixed grill, initially opened on the Country Club Plaza in 1980. The concept moved to its Leawood home in 1996.

Bristol’s Leawood restaurant is led by Brian Barnes, managing partner, and Zach Graue, executive sous chef. It is owned by Houston-based dining, hospitality and entertainment company Landry’s Inc.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.