Kansas City planners backed local historic protection for corner buildings at the gateway to the Union Hill neighborhood in spite of opposition from the structures’ ownership.

The City Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended designation of the 31st & Main Historic District, which would add four buildings at the northeast corner of 31st and Main streets to the Kansas City Register of Historic Places.

The district includes the historic Ward and Jeserich buildings, built in 1905 and 1888, respectively, at 3035-37 and 3041-45 Main; plus the Union Hill Commons atrium, built in 1990 at 3039 Main; and a commercial stretch built in 1921 at 6-10 E. 31st St.

Supporters point to the buildings’ status as the intersection’s only remaining historic structures and to standout Victorian architecture on the Jeserich Building.

The historic nomination originated from City Council members Eric Bunch and Katheryn Shields, who filed the application in late April, a week after building owner PriceMgmtCo. requested a pre-demolition inspection from the city.

If approved by the City Council, the historic district would not block demolition indefinitely. Rather, the landowner would need to seek a certificate of appropriateness from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission that, if denied, would preclude demolition for three years.