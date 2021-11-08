Kansas City advent calendar for beer lovers now on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Bier Co. believes it has a perfect gift to get almost anyone into the holiday mood.

The company’s 2021 Advent Bier Calendar Box is now on sale for the Christmas season. The calendar features two bottles each of 12 different KC Bier Co. labels. Open one starting Dec. 1, and the calendar will have you covered with a beer a day all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Each beer is a surprise, KC Bier Co. doesn’t plan on letting customers know which beers are in the box until they open it.

The calendar is available to preorder starting Nov. 8. You will also be able to buy it from the KC BierHalle beginning Nov. 16th. The box is $75. Limited quantities of the 2021 Advent Bier Calendar Box are available.