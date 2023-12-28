In the latest illustration of Kansas City’s economic resilience, growth in the metro’s real gross domestic product (GDP) topped all but one major Midwestern economy.

According to a Kansas City Business Journal analysis of data released this month by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Kansas City metro ranks 15th in the nation for growth in real GDP among the 50 most populous metros.

The region’s economy climbed 3.02%, or about $4.28 billion, in 2022. It was just ahead of Atlanta and San Diego, California, (2.91%) and behind Hartford, Connecticut (3.14%).

The only metro in the Midwest to grow at a faster clip than Kansas City was Indianapolis (3.31%).

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.