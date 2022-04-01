KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don’t have to be on Bourbon Street, or even in Lawrence, to party for Saturday’s Final Four matchup.

Kansas Jayhawks fans in the Kansas City metro are ready for KU’s game against Villanova, which tips off just after 5 p.m. Kansas City time.

Local businesses are ready, too, knowing that big games are an opportunity for big profits.

This is Kansas’ 16th appearance in the men’s Final Four. The Jayhawks (32-6) sit two wins away from their first national championship since 2008.

Owners at Johnny’s Tavern expect all 12 of their locations to be swamped with business this weekend. Kyle Witherspoon, a co-owner in that franchise, said his staff is beefed up and his kitchens are stocked with extra food and plenty of beer.

Witherspoon said big sporting events, such as the Super Bowl or World Series, typically keep his staff 20% busier.

“We need to make sure we have enough staff on hand. We need to make sure we don’t run out of hamburgers or Budweiser,” Witherspoon said Friday. “The Final Four, the Super Bowl, the World Series, I’d put all of those on the same level as far as excitement around the city.”

The Power & Light District is planning a Saturday night shindig, too. Bill Self and his Jawyhawks will be on the KC Live Block’s big screen, and hundreds of fans are expected to gather and cheer.

Further south of downtown Kansas City, Social, a popular new spot in Waldo, plans for another swinging good time. Shawn Larson, one of the bar’s owners, said his business has only been around for about a year, settling in a location formerly occupied by Tanner’s.

“I think personally, from four o-clock on, it will be one in one out,” Larson predicted.

Saturday looks to be a busy day. Larson said Social holds about 150 people, but the staff plan to move chairs out of the bar so more people can see the game.

“We’re fully prepared, we feel like. Even then, we are still going to be jampacked. It’s going to be hectic. It’s going to be a heckuva day to get through. Luckily, we have great staff here. They’re all ready for it,” Larson said.

And if KU wins on Saturday, most of those businesses will tee it up again, and be ready for more crowds on Monday night, when the Jayhawks would potentially play either Duke or North Carolina.

