A Shawnee-based wine and cocktail bar that opened over the summer is garnering national attention.

Wild Child is one of only five establishments that made the cut for Punch’s Best New Bars of 2023 list, which features bars that are bridging the gap between nonalcoholic and full-proof options, “between futuristic minimalism and ultramaximalism and, perhaps most of all, between past and future.”

“Grounded in tradition, with an eye on the future, these bars represent the best of right now,” said Punch, a digital media brand dedicated to drinks and drinking culture.

Wild Child, 11022 Johnson Drive, was founded by Jay Sanders, whose Drastic Measures bar next door was a James Beard Award finalist earlier this year.

