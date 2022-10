Seven companies based in the Kansas City area made a list of the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

The list is created by the same company that conducts the Kansas City Business Journal‘s Healthiest Employers Awards program. Data analytics company Springbuk chooses companies based on an assessment developed by a group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness and business communities.

These local companies were chosen:

No. 16: National Association of Insurance Commissioners — 624 employees

No. 36: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) — 1,661 employees

No. 72: Raytown Quality Schools — 1,405 employees

No. 73: City of Olathe — 920 employees

No. 79: GEHA — 1,570 employees

No. 86: UMB Bank — 3,500 employees

No. 98: Evergy Inc. — 5,000 employees