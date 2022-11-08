KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area grocery store locations will be open Thanksgiving Day for any critical ingredients shoppers forgot to pick up before the celebration.

Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Hen House Market locations across the metro will all be open on the holiday.

The companies said every store will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The grocery stores also have options for anyone who doesn’t feel like spending the day in the kitchen.

Hen House is accepting orders for Thanksgiving catering until Nov. 20. Order a turkey, or splurge for something different with a prime rib.

Price Chopper is also offering to handle the cooking this Thanksgiving with different carryout options.

In past years Hy-Vee was also open for part of the day on Thanksgiving. The company announced last week it planned to close all of its locations to allow families and friends to spend more time together.

It’s the first time Hy-Vee has closed all of its 285 retail locations for Thanksgiving, according to the company.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on

Thanksgiving Day, according to Hy-Vee.

All Aldi locations are also closed on Thanksgiving.

When it comes to big box retailers, Target announced last year that it would close stores on Thanksgiving for good.

Walmart is also doing away with opening its doors, announcing it would close for Thanksgiving Day like it has since the pandemic began.

