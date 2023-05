INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A lucky winner has a lot more cash to play with this summer.

The Missouri Lottery said someone bought a Powerball ticket at the OuikTrip near MO 24 Highway and Bay Avenue for the May 13 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball. The ticketholder already claimed the $50,000 prize, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth $190 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.