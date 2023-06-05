KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City bakery took home one of the most prestigious culinary awards Monday.

Yoli Tortilleria won the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, a new category this year.

The bakery, located near 17th and Jefferson streets, is known for its authentic and high-quality tortillas and also has a retail shop.

All of the corn tortillas produced and sold at Yoli Tortilleria are stone ground and made through a traditional seven-step process using seasonal ingredients found in the Midwest, according to the company.

Its growth spurred it to relocate and expand last year from a 2,500-square foot manufacturing facility to one that’s nearly 10,000 square feet, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Yoli Tortilleria was one of seven Kansas City-area restaurants and chefs named as a semifinalist for a James Beard Award this year.

From there, Yoli was one of just two finalists, along with Shawnee bar Drastic Measures, named as a finalist. A bar in Hawaii won the category that Drastic Measures was nominated in.