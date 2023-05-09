KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet announces its new Executive Director.

David Gray brings his experience from the Philadelphia Ballet, the Executive Director of American Repertory Ballet and their Princeton Ballet School, and Press Director for the New York City Ballet.

He also has a strong history of helping nonprofits. He opened a consulting firm called Finance Arts LLC, where he combined his interests in finance and nonprofit management. He served as an Interim Executive Director for several nonprofits including the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, The New Brunswick Cultural Center, and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

Gray will follow Jeffrey J. Bentley, as the Kansas City Ballet’s Executive Director. Bentley served the Kansas City Ballet since 1998.

The Kansas City Ballet says it grew tremendously under Bentley’s leadership in both resources and national reputation.

Gray will assume the leadership role July 1, 2023.