The Kansas City metro lost several beloved restaurants and bars earlier this year, including one that opened more than 60 years ago.

Here’s a look at a few of the ones we lost:

Julep, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

Julep was regarded as one of Kansas City’s best cocktail bars. It also served whiskey and contemporary American food. The craft cocktail bar was founded in 2014 by Beau Williams and Keely Edgington and closed in May.

A Food & Wine article previously described Julep as hovering “somewhere between a sophisticated whiskey den and a relaxed neighborhood pub — albeit one that stocks a ridiculous amount of Pappy Van Winkle among other boozy rarities.”

The Drunken Worm, 1405 W. 39th St., Kansas City

The Drunken Worm opened in 2014 and announced on Sept. 11 that it had closed, saying that it “hopes the memories and friendships created at the Worm will endure for years to come.”

Its menu included Mexican food and a lengthy Tequila list.

Poio Mexican BBQ, 800 S. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kansas

Poio Mexican BBQ announced in April that it “had an incredible run” but would be closing.

Owner Carlos Mortera previously said he planned to sell the business and spend more time with family. The first location opened in 2018 but closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

