It’s purple bins can be found all across Kansas City, and what started as a way to recycle glass throughout the metro in 2009 has turned into a company that now processes 1 billion pounds (and counting) of glass annually.

Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing Co.-founded organization, has been acquired by Houston-based Strategic Materials Inc. (SMI), the largest glass recycler in North America.

With around 50 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, SMI’s 125-year history in the glass recycling industry is unmatched and the company’s vision closely aligns with that of Ripple Glass, Greg Orman, an owner of Ripple Glass, said in a Tuesday release.

“It was a natural fit to combine forces,” Orman said in the release. “Our partnership will springboard the Ripple collection model nationwide and bring glass recycling to underserved areas.”

According to the release, all Ripple Glass employees will stay on with SMI.