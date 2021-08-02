Kansas City-based Tom’s Town Distilling releases 4 new canned cocktails

Kansas City-based Tom’s Town Distilling Co. has entered the canned cocktail market with four offerings.

The ready-to-drink canned cocktails include:

Elderflower Lime Gin Cocktail, reminiscent of a Gimlet, made with Tom’s Town Botanical Gin at 5% ABV.

Grapefruit Clove Gin Cocktail, made with Tom’s Town Botanical Gin at 5% ABV.

Lemon Gin Collins, made with Tom’s Town Barreled Gin at 9% ABV.

Strawberry Mint Vodka Cocktail, based on the distillery’s best-selling cocktail, the Gandy Dancer, made with Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka at 8% ABV.

The canned cocktails are in four-packs with a suggested retail price of $13.99. They are available at liquor and grocery stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

The three gin cocktails also will be sold at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall and available in the Grab ‘n Go markets at the stadium throughout the season. Tom’s Town provides the official gin of the Kansas City Chiefs.