KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Years of planning and construction gives way to a new era at Kansas City International Airport.

The first flight at the new 1.5 billion terminal at KCI will land at the airport Tuesday morning, but the ceremonial opening happens throughout the day Monday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among other city and state leaders attended a VIP Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new terminal Monday morning.

Following the VIP ceremony, a plaque honoring the new terminal was unveiled, followed by one that shows the New Terminal received LEED Gold Certification. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. It shows the terminal meets certain standards, including energy-efficiency and that it is eco-conscious.

Individual ribbon cuttings for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the USO lounge take place Monday afternoon.

A ceremony to open the new baggage claim area, sponsored by Children’s Mercy Hospital, will also be held.

A salute to all of the new restaurants and shops happens Monday afternoon when Vantage Airport Group cuts a ribbon on concessions for the New Terminal.

Variety Kansas City will officially open it’s Inclusive Play Zone and sensory area for traveling families later in the day.

The final flight leaves the old KCI Airport around 10:30 Monday night. Crews will then make the transition to the new airport terminal before the first flight from Chicago lands at the new building early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department says the New Terminal came in on budget, and on time.