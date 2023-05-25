KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foodies have the chance to experience a meal created by an exclusive group of chefs.

The American will host the James Beard Benefit Dinner on June 24. Every chef involved in the dinner is either a James Beard award nominee or winner.

Organizers say this year’s dinner shows the incredible talent of some of Kansas City’s culinary leaders.

The menu for the dinner is as follows:

Hors d’oeuvres

Prepared by Chef Michael Olson, Executive Chef at The American

  • Takoyaki
    • Grilled Octopus, Potato, Miso, Bonito
  • Cornet
    • Smoke Carrot, Labneh, Fenugreek Leaf, Green Tomato
  • Aqua Chili
    • Hamachi, Avocado, Heart of Palm, Lime
  • Beef Tendon
    • Malt Vinegar, Purple Asparagus, Black Garlic, Mustard

Dinner

Wine pairings by Sommelier Amanda Edwards

  • La Bella Foie Tart
    • Poached Rhubarb, Strawberry, Black Pepper, Walnut, Whipped Yogurt
      • Prepared by Chef Andrew Longres
      • Acre Restaurant
  • Pancake
    • Summer Vegetables, Roasted Pheasant Confit, Sizzling Garlic
      • Prepared by Chef Celina Tio
      • The Belfry & ANNX Spirits Co.
  • Timbale
    • King Crab, Farmhouse Pomodoro, Australian Black Truffles
      • Prepared by Chef Michael Smith
      • Farina & Extra Virgin
  • Striploin
    • Koji, Fermented Farro, Wood Roasted Maitake
      • Prepared by Chef Colby Garrelts
      • Rye KC

Pre Dessert

Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC

  • Melon, Honey, Matcha, Burnt Vanilla

Dessert

Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC

  • Manjari Chocolate, Sour Cherry, Sweet Corn
  • Petit Fours

The American’s dinner continues the restaurant’s tradition as the longest-running host of a Friends of James Beard Benefit.

Tickets are $300 a person and go on sale June 2, 2023.