KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foodies have the chance to experience a meal created by an exclusive group of chefs.

The American will host the James Beard Benefit Dinner on June 24. Every chef involved in the dinner is either a James Beard award nominee or winner.

Organizers say this year’s dinner shows the incredible talent of some of Kansas City’s culinary leaders.

The menu for the dinner is as follows:

Hors d’oeuvres

Prepared by Chef Michael Olson, Executive Chef at The American

Takoyaki Grilled Octopus, Potato, Miso, Bonito

Cornet Smoke Carrot, Labneh, Fenugreek Leaf, Green Tomato

Aqua Chili Hamachi, Avocado, Heart of Palm, Lime

Beef Tendon Malt Vinegar, Purple Asparagus, Black Garlic, Mustard



Dinner

Wine pairings by Sommelier Amanda Edwards

La Bella Foie Tart Poached Rhubarb, Strawberry, Black Pepper, Walnut, Whipped Yogurt Prepared by Chef Andrew Longres Acre Restaurant

Pancake Summer Vegetables, Roasted Pheasant Confit, Sizzling Garlic Prepared by Chef Celina Tio The Belfry & ANNX Spirits Co.

Timbale King Crab, Farmhouse Pomodoro, Australian Black Truffles Prepared by Chef Michael Smith Farina & Extra Virgin

Striploin Koji, Fermented Farro, Wood Roasted Maitake Prepared by Chef Colby Garrelts Rye KC



Pre Dessert

Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC

Melon, Honey, Matcha, Burnt Vanilla

Dessert

Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC

Manjari Chocolate, Sour Cherry, Sweet Corn

Petit Fours

The American’s dinner continues the restaurant’s tradition as the longest-running host of a Friends of James Beard Benefit.

Tickets are $300 a person and go on sale June 2, 2023.