KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foodies have the chance to experience a meal created by an exclusive group of chefs.
The American will host the James Beard Benefit Dinner on June 24. Every chef involved in the dinner is either a James Beard award nominee or winner.
Organizers say this year’s dinner shows the incredible talent of some of Kansas City’s culinary leaders.
The menu for the dinner is as follows:
Hors d’oeuvres
Prepared by Chef Michael Olson, Executive Chef at The American
- Takoyaki
- Grilled Octopus, Potato, Miso, Bonito
- Cornet
- Smoke Carrot, Labneh, Fenugreek Leaf, Green Tomato
- Aqua Chili
- Hamachi, Avocado, Heart of Palm, Lime
- Beef Tendon
- Malt Vinegar, Purple Asparagus, Black Garlic, Mustard
Dinner
Wine pairings by Sommelier Amanda Edwards
- La Bella Foie Tart
- Poached Rhubarb, Strawberry, Black Pepper, Walnut, Whipped Yogurt
- Prepared by Chef Andrew Longres
- Acre Restaurant
- Poached Rhubarb, Strawberry, Black Pepper, Walnut, Whipped Yogurt
- Pancake
- Summer Vegetables, Roasted Pheasant Confit, Sizzling Garlic
- Prepared by Chef Celina Tio
- The Belfry & ANNX Spirits Co.
- Summer Vegetables, Roasted Pheasant Confit, Sizzling Garlic
- Timbale
- King Crab, Farmhouse Pomodoro, Australian Black Truffles
- Prepared by Chef Michael Smith
- Farina & Extra Virgin
- King Crab, Farmhouse Pomodoro, Australian Black Truffles
- Striploin
- Koji, Fermented Farro, Wood Roasted Maitake
- Prepared by Chef Colby Garrelts
- Rye KC
- Koji, Fermented Farro, Wood Roasted Maitake
Pre Dessert
Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC
- Melon, Honey, Matcha, Burnt Vanilla
Dessert
Prepared by Chef Nick Weismann, Chef Instructor & CEPC
- Manjari Chocolate, Sour Cherry, Sweet Corn
- Petit Fours
The American’s dinner continues the restaurant’s tradition as the longest-running host of a Friends of James Beard Benefit.
Tickets are $300 a person and go on sale June 2, 2023.