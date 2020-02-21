Kansas City brewery earns global acclaim, rated among 100 best

A local brewery has gained some extra bragging rights.

Kansas City-based Boulevard Brewing Co. landed on a list of the “Best Brewers in the World.” RateBeer.com picked the top 100, which represent “a small portion of the top 1% of brewers worldwide.” They hail from places such as England, the Netherlands, Belgium and California.

Boulevard ranked No. 53 on the list. Last year, the 30-year-old brewery was ranked as the 69th-best brewery in the world. Boulevard has ranked in RateBeer’s top 100 brewers every year of the last decade, including in 2012 when it achieved its highest ranking — No. 33.

