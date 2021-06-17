Kansas City brewery offers beer deal to visitors with vaccination card

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City-area brewery is offering a beer deal to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Crane Brewing is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the brewery at 6515 Railroad Street in Raytown, Missouri. The clinic runs from noon to 4 p.m.

The vaccines are free, no appointment is needed.

Just because you’ve already been vaccinated doesn’t mean you’re missing out on anything. The brewery will offer buy one, get one drafts to anyone who shows their vaccination card during the vaccination clinic.

If you’re looking for a place to get vaccinated, but aren’t free Sunday, most retail pharmacies, health departments and hospitals offer walk-in availability.