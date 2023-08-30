KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City café continues to rack up rave reviews in national publications.

Baba’s Pantry, tucked away in Brookside at 1019 E. 63rd St., was the only establishment in Missouri on Southern Living’s 2023 list of the South’s Best New Restaurants.

While many may argue if Kansas City is considered “the South,” Southern Living includes Missouri in its coverage.

Baba’s Pantry landed on the list with other restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama; Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Knoxville, Tennessee and more.

“The love that went into Baba’s Pantry, a café and grocery store by Kansas City food-scene veteran Yahia Kamal, is evident before you even step inside,” Southern Living wrote.

The publication said the eatery feels warm and welcoming, and you’ll likely find Kamal chatting with customers or whipping up hummus or baba ganoush.

Kamal was born in Palestine, and his restaurant is an authentic Palestinian-American deli and café.

“It’s the start of something new for the Kamal family and the continuation of something beloved in Kansas City,” Southern Living said.

Earlier this month, Baba’s Pantry came in at No. 65 on Yelp’s new Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest list.

Last year, the KC eatery also made Bon Appetit’s ranking of the nation’s 50 best new restaurants.

Travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler also noted the restaurant when it called Kansas City one of the 23 best places to go in the United States.