The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce revealed its Top 10 Small Businesses on Friday, which includes several companies that made last year’s cut.

Repeat honorees are:

Chicken N Pickle, a pickleball-focused dining and entertainment concept that aims to give back to the local communities in which it resides

Crux KC, a marketing firm that merges executive-level marketing and business strategy

Midwest Recovery Centers, provides treatment for addiction

Parrish & Sons Construction, a 100% minority- and woman-owned general contractor

“Every year I become more and more impressed with our Top 10,” KC Chamber CEO Joe Reardon said in a release. “These incredible small businesses have shown resilience and innovation over the past year to be here at this moment.”