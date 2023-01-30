KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs rushed to stores after Sunday night’s AFC Championship.

Stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, and Rally House have new AFC Championship gear for fans.

The merchandise started flying off store shelves as soon as store employees began opening shipments Sunday evening.

The Rally House location inside Union Station experienced a delay and didn’t get the championship merchandise it expected until Monday afternoon.

“We’ll definitely have product today. I’m excited to get fans geared up,” Colin Novick, Rally House, said.

There are 16 Rally House locations in the Kansas City area.

Smaller sports apparel retailers like Charlie Hustle and Made Mobb also have their own new versions of Chiefs gear available as the team heads to its third Super Bowl in four years.