Kansas City college gets green light to proceed with plans to demolish historic church

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A board responsible for overseeing the historic buildings in Wyandotte County voted to allow an historic church to be demolished.

The Seventh Street Methodist Episcopal Church stands near N. 7th Street Trafficway and State Avenue. The gothic church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, and has received other designations, but has been empty for decades.

With this week’s decision by the Unified Government’s Landmarks Commission, Kansas City, Kansas Community College can move ahead with plans to demolish the church.

KCKCC announced plans this summer to build $70 million downtown community education center on the property, aimed at reducing poverty and improving the futures of thousands of people in the community.

The college has a goal of raising $35 million for the project by the end of the year.