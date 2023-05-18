KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council is considering doing away with liquor cards.

Most bar and restaurant employees are required to have those cards to sell and serve alcohol in Kansas City, Independence, and Liberty. Johnson and Wyandotte Counties do not require the liquor cards.

The card costs $42 for each worker. The applicant fills out paperwork online and then goes to Kansas City Missouri’s Regulated Industries to take a picture for the card. The card is valid for three years.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas supports getting rid of the requirement. He tweeted that the card is just an extra job expense that workers have to pay right now.

Not everyone agrees. Those who do not support eliminating liquor cards believe the requirement is also a safety check. It is a background check set up to make sure convicted felons and others convicted of serious crimes cannot legally serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

Kansas City Councilmembers are expected to being discussing the change during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Even if Kansas City Councilmembers decide to eventually make the change Independence and Liberty will still require employees to have a liquor card to serve alcohol.

Doing away with the cards will not impact liquor licenses in Kansas City. Businesses, restaurants, and bars will still be required to have a current license for any employee to sell or serve liquor.