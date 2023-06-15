KANSAS CITY, Mo. — QuikTrip may soon have a new rival in the Kansas City metro.

Casey’s announced it recently bought 26 Minit Mart locations in the Kansas City area. That is in addition to the more than 12 Casey’s locations already serving the city.

At least five of those locations are in Independence. The City Council approved liquor license transfers for all but one of the stores in April.

A company spokesperson said Casey’s is still developing plans for all of the new locations.

The acquisitions are part of Casey’s expansion plan that was announced in 2020. At that time Casey’s said it planned to add 345 store locations to its chain over a three-year period.

The company is known for its handmade pizza that is served by the slice or the pie. Casey’s said it is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country. It is also the third largest convenience store in the U.S.

Customers can earn rewards and get deals on everything from food to gas by downloading the Casey’s app.