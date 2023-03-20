Kansas City soon could sell the remaining properties it owns in the East Village to the eight-block site’s longtime master developer, a move that comes as the Kansas City Royals appear to scout the site for a downtown baseball stadium.

The city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee this week is scheduled to review a measure that would authorize City Manager Brian Platt to sell eight land and parking lot parcels totaling about 5.7 acres to VanTrust Real Estate LLC.

Since 2017, the Kansas City builder has held master development rights to the East Village, which is bounded north to south by Eighth and 12th streets and west to east by Cherry and Charlotte streets.

The measure also notes that, since the city gave Platt the go-ahead to execute an amendment to VanTrust’s agreement in September, the parties “determined that additional changes were necessary” to finalize the revision. They now wish to “provide certain modifications to adjust the mechanism for the City’s contribution.”

The ordinance is “just another step in the process” of redeveloping the area, VanTrust Executive Vice President Rich Muller said on Friday.

