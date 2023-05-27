A revised version of Cocina 47 only calls for three stories instead of nine. (Rendering by TR,i Architects)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council approved development plans for Cocina 47, a three-story building with fine-dining restaurants in place of The Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist.

Builder Drake Development of Overland Park saw more positive reception for Cocina 47 this spring, after shedding six additional condominium stories that drew opposition from Country Club Plaza neighbors last year.

That nine-story plan drew perhaps the most public opposition of any city project last year, most of it focused on Drake’s request to build 115 feet above the Plaza Bowl Overlay District’s 45-foot height restriction on its site, with a building peaking at 160 feet tall.

On Wednesday, the Port Authority of Kansas City approved a special taxing district and 33-year fixed property tax schedule in support of the project.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.