KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Council members voted to place a temporary hold on approving plans for any new landfills in the city.

Kansas City council members voted 8-1, with Councilman Lee Barnes abstaining from the vote during a meeting Thursday.

The moratorium would prevent the city from issuing permits or approving zoning for facilities like the south Kansas City landfill until June 2024.

The ordinance stops a developer’s plan to add a landfill in south Kansas City for at least a year.

The proposed landfill sits on 430 acres just south of Missouri 150-Highway. While located in Kansas City, Missouri, it is less than a mile from a Raymore neighborhood. The property is also within two miles of Summit Pointe Elementary School in the Lee’s Summit School District.

Those neighboring communities in Jackson and Cass counties have pushed back on the project.

The Jackson County Health Department says KC Recycling and Waste Solutions is the company that wants to build the landfill, even though the company has not yet applied for a permit with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Missouri lawmakers proposed legislation preventing any landfill from operating within a mile of a community during this year’s session. The legislation would have killed the project. The bill passed the Missouri House, but did not make it out of the senate.