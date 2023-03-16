KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced it will use SeatGeek as its ticket platform for all events at the team’s new stadium when it opens next year.

The team switched its ticketing provider to SeatGeek last season. Based on customer feedback, customers say the SeatGeek app is easy to use and they were able to easily resell or transfer tickets.

“As we prepare for our move to the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team, we want technology that fits the fans in 2023 and caters to our fans in 2024 and beyond,” Allison Howard, KC Current President, said. “We’ve heard great feedback from our supporters about SeatGeek’s app, and we will continue to build on that technology in our own app to level up the matchday experience.”

SeatGeek will also be used for any concerts or other events that are held in the stadium in the future.

The Current also launched a new team app this year. The app provides team information, statistics, and games at fans fingertips.

While the new home of the Current won’t open until next year, the stadium project will hit a milestone this month.

Crews will begin erecting steel columns and pouring concrete, making the stadium’s foundation visible for the first time.

The Current open the season in North Carolina against the Courage on March 25. The team’s home opener is scheduled for April 1 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.