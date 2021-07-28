Kansas City developers secure full Crossroads site for $245M mixed-use development

A JE Dunn Construction affiliate has acquired this 0.8-acre parking lot southwest of Main Street and Truman Road, for part of a $254 million mixed-use development. Photo courtesy Economic Development Corp. of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The property bowling pins have been arranged for a development partnership to knock down and stand back up with a $254 million development near where the Crossroads Arts and Power & Light districts meet.

Since 2018, 1501 KCMO LLC, an affiliate of general contractor JE Dunn Construction, has owned three of four parcels where Sky Real Estate LLC and The Cordish Cos. have applied to build 506 apartments, 85,000 square feet of retail or office space and 830 structured parking spaces. These sites house a Calvert’s Express auto repair shop and a boarded-up retail building, southeast of Main Street and Truman Road.

The full 1.43-acre project site now is under the developers’ control.

JE Dunn on Tuesday closed on a 0.8-acre lot with surface parking and a billboard southwest of Main and Truman from Hanna Building MM LLC. That entity is affiliated with Sporting Kansas City, which renovated and owns the historic former Hanna Rubber Co. building at 1511 Baltimore Ave.

Part of the acquired property once housed the Lane Blueprint building, a brick and limestone structure built in 1889 as one of the Crossroads’ oldest until its 2017 demolition. Just to the north, a previous headquarters site for Hanna Rubber was destroyed in a 1991 fire.