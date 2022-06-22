KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Call it a sign of the times. Hundreds of drivers lined up for a big discount on gas Wednesday in Kansas City.

Gas was $2.12 a gallon for only one hour at the FavTrip station at Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Originally it was $4.49.

The discount ran from 2-3 p.m. but drivers were lined up as early as 10 a.m. Tina Curry was playing gamed on her iPad to help time pass by.

“I have a lot of doctors’ appointments, and I do a lot of rolling,” Curry said.

So many drivers waited in line until the price of gas dropped.

“I’m excited!” one customer said. “I can fill this up, you know. I don’t drive, so it’ll probably last me a couple of weeks.”

The manager of FavTrip said they wanted to give back, so gas was a little under half its original price.

“The only people that really it has no effect on, you got to be rich,” manager Quinton Brown said.

Brown reached out to the group Americans for Prosperity, which is funded by the Koch brothers, after seeing the organization cover the extra cost of gas in other cities.

“I hope a lot of people are happy, and we can put a lot of smiles on people’s faces,” Brown said.

Brown said about 150 drivers were able to get gas during the one-hour discount. And if even if it was just for a short time, watching their money go just a bit further was worth the wait.