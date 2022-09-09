Just one Kansas City-area eatery made Bon Appetit’s ranking of the nation’s 50 best new restaurants, and you can find it tucked away in Brookside.

The foodie magazine released its list on Thursday. The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on the ranking was Baba’s Pantry at 1019 E. 63rd St., just west of Troost Avenue.

Bon Appetit called Chef Yahia Kamal, who leads the family-run restaurant, “a fixture of the Kansas City food scene for nearly two decades.” Kamal was born in Palestine, and his restaurant “proudly and explicitly celebrates the food of his homeland,” Bon Appetit writes.

The write-up calls Baba’s Pantry a “warm and charmingly idiosyncratic space” that provides an ideal platform for his “abundant creativity.”

After describing the restaurant’s hummus as “velvet-smooth” and its falafel as “impossibly crisp,” the magazine recommends ordering the hummus with added beef kebab, the falafel pita sandwich and the baklava.