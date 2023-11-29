KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Wheel at Pennway Point won’t open this month as previously anticipated, but developers say they are in the final stages of construction.

Maryland-based developer ICON Experiences now hopes Kansas City’s new Ferris wheel will open sometime in early or mid-December and be operating in time for Christmas.

“I love it. It’s lit up at night in all different colors. It’s a great addition to the city,” said Pearl Lynk, who lives in the KC area.

Once construction is done, you’ll be able to see views of the downtown Kansas City skyline from 150 feet up while riding in one of the wheel’s 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas.

“I think it’s a really cool thing that most major cities have,” said Lori Lyon, who lives in the KC area. “I will be going to it, probably not right when it opens, but a couple of months afterward.”

Developers hope the attraction is a loved location for families and friends to get together and celebrate special events.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the wheel, along with a food and beverage station called Wheel House set to offer beer, wine and sweet treats.

The entertainment area will also showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.

“We just came down here to see ‘Elf’ and Science City, and we saw the Ferris wheel and thought, ‘Hey, that’ll be cool,’” said Marc Magana, who lives in the KC area. “It’ll, ya know, bring some life to the area and get folks down here, so that’ll be great.”

ICON Experiences is developing the Pennway Point entertainment district. They have plans to turn former industrial buildings into large restaurant and entertainment spaces with a variety of food and drink options.

The company previously announced a building called Barrel Hall will house Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, sausage stand Wurstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery, with an attached Smoke Shack.

Next door, TaleGate will house Beef & Bottle, Funk House and Talegate Park, with performances spaces for concerts and gameday activities.