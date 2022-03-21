Kansas City sports architecture firm Populous has scored yet another big-name arena project.

The firm was selected by Oklahoma City for a $105 million renovation of Paycom Center, where the Oklahoma City Thunder play and other live events are hosted.

Construction is slated to start this year, according to the Sports Business Journal. First up, the arena will get new seats and elevators. Upgrades this year also will include a new scoreboard, concession area, bar and technology improvements.

The project will take until 2028 to complete.

Populous also designed the Oklahoma City Convention Center, SBJ reports.