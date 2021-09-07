Kansas City getting another option for nonstop flights to Cancun in 2022

Travelers will have more options for nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport to Cancun starting next spring and summer.

Atlanta-based tour operator Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, will offer the flights through packages available May 21 through Aug. 13.

Flight options include:

  • Four and five nights | Mondays | May 30 – Aug. 1
  • Five nights | Sundays | May 22 – Aug. 7
  • Six nights | Saturdays | May 21 – Aug. 13
  • Six nights | Sundays | May 22 – July 31
  • Six nights | Mondays | May 30 – July 25
  • Seven nights | Saturdays | May 21 – July 30
  • Seven nights | Sundays | May 22 – July 24
  • Eight nights | Saturdays | May 21 – July 23

The flights from KCI offer upgrade options, early-morning departures, late-afternoon returns, $225 per person deposits and service.

