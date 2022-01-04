Kansas City ‘ghost kitchen’ Cosmo Burger plans new location in Lenexa

Cosmo Burger is located inside Dodson’s Bar and Commons in Kansas City. (Photo by Adam Vogler | Kansas City Business Journal)

Cosmo Burger, an online-only ordering restaurant that serves smashed burgers and sides, is preparing to expand into the Lenexa Public Market.

The Kansas City-based ghost kitchen, which Chef Jacob Kruger opened in October 2020, has signed a letter of intent with the city of Lenexa to become an anchor tenant in the 11,000-square-foot food hall and market, according to the Shawnee Mission Post. The city could consider a lease agreement this month.

Currently located inside Dodson’s Bar and Commons at 7438 Wornall Road in the Waldo neighborhood, Cosmo Burger ranked on Feast magazine’s list of best new restaurants of 2021.

“Their award-winning smash burgers along with a robust cocktail program will be a delicious addition to our food and beverage offerings,” Lenexa Public Market Manager Carmen Chopp told the Post.

According to Chopp, construction on the restaurant’s space could be completed sometime in the second quarter of this year.