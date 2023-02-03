Oakwood Country Club’s extensive renovation is paying dividends — both in terms of membership and national acclaim.

Golf Digest recently named the private Kansas City club’s golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.

According to the monthly magazine and website, the transformation award goes beyond renovation and instead recognizes courses that have been radically altered from their previous configuration, including those with “an entirely new design or the introduction of new holes in which the course name remains the same, but the architectural reset makes the property almost unrecognizable.”

In 2022, Golf Digest panelists visited 21 best new course and best transformation nominees.

Work on Oakwood’s golf course, which was last updated in 1991 by Tom Watson (holes 6,7 and 8), and its amenities began shortly after the club at 9800 Grandview Road was purchased in 2020 by a group of investors led by Ken Block.

