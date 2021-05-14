Kansas City hopes someone has a vision for Satchel Paige’s former home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders are hoping for a home run to save a piece of baseball history.

The City released a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Paige Home, associated with a legendary Negro Leagues and Major League Baseball pitcher.



The historic home sits near east 28th and Prospect in the Santa Fe Neighborhood.

It was damaged by fire in 2018.

A year later, the Kansas City Homesteading Authority purchased the home to protect and preserve the home. A $150,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation funded repair and stabilization of the structure.





“Now that this structure is stabilized, we look forward to its further restoration to ensure it remains an important historic landmark and neighborhood asset for years to come,” City Planning and Development Director Jeffrey Williams said.

The community is asking for developers to submit a restoration plan and vision of how the house could be used in the future.

In addition, due to the home’s significant association with the legendary pitcher, proposals that wish to use the name should contact the licensing agent noted in the RFP.

The deadline to apply is June 17, 2021, with selection anticipated in July.



The Kansas City Missouri Homesteading Authority (KCMHA) will select the winning proposal.

