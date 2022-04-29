KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missouri hotels, including one in Kansas City, were named as some of the best in the United States.

The Forbes Travel Guide revealed its exhaustive list of the country’s top restaurants, hotels and spas as part of its 2022 Star Awards.

This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release issued earlier this week.

Among this year’s honorees, the Forbes Travel Guide recognized luxury properties and eateries in dozens of states.

The Raphael Hotel, located at 325 Ward Parkway on the Country Club Plaza, was named as a “recommended” property.

The historic Kansas City boutique hotel was built in the 1920s and was originally the Villa Serena Apartments. Forbes Travel Guide says that makes it “feel like you’re staying in a vintage apartment building with your own doorman.”

The publication also noted the hotel’s restaurant, Chaz on the Plaza, its nightly live music, and easy access to Plaza shopping.

Two St. Louis hotels were also recognized. The Four Seasons Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis were named as recommended and 4-star properties, respectively.

No Kansas hotels or businesses were selected.

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication.

Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

Forbes first adopted its five-star rating system in 1954 for the then-Mobil Travel Guide.

A complete list of the 2022 Star Award honorees, including international properties, can be found at the Forbes Travel Guide’s website.