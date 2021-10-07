Kansas City hotel ranked among top 50 in the world, best in the Midwest

One Kansas City hotel booked a coveted spot among the top 50 hotels in the world in Condé Nast Traveler‘s Readers’ Choice Awards, which the travel magazine announced on Tuesday.

21c Museum Hotel Kansas City, 219 W. Ninth St., has won its share of accolades since opening in 2018, including a previous nod from the Readers’ Choice Awards for being among the best hotels in the Midwest. This year, the hotel ranked No. 1 in the Midwest.

“We continue to be humbled by the support of our fans and guests who make the effort to recognize us,” 21c Museum Hotels COO Sarah Robbins said in a Tuesday release.

“21c is more than a place to sleep. We seek to create an enduring connection with our guests and the communities we are a part of, and to be a meaningful part of the cultural and economic life of our cities. This award is a testament to that connection and to the heartfelt hospitality that our team extends to every person who visits.”

The Louisville, Kentucky-based boutique museum/hotel chain restored Kansas City’s historic Hotel Savoy and Savoy Grill building at a cost of nearly $47.5 million.